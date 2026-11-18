CALGARY — The National Congress of American Indians is urging President Donald Trump to restore Lake Ontario’s name for US government use, citing the lake’s place in Seneca language and history. According to the National Post, delegates passed a resolution at the organization’s October conference calling on Trump to rescind his August 27 executive order renaming the lake “Lake America.” The resolution, signed by the group’s president, Mark Macarro, says the Seneca and other Haudenosaunee peoples have used the lake since time immemorial. In Seneca, its name is Sga:nyodai:yoh, meaning “beautiful lake.”.U.S. weather service starts swapping Lake Ontario for ‘Lake America’.Canada’s Assembly of First Nations backed the US tribal organization in October and called on both governments to respect the languages and histories of indigenous peoples on either side of the border.“Lake Ontario is and always will be Lake Ontario,” said AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak. “We predate the border and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters to the south and will not allow any government to try to erase our rights, our cultures and contributions.”The name Ontario predates its appearance on European maps in the 1600s. The Museum of indigenous People says the name is commonly traced to the Wendat word Ontarí:io, translated as “great lake” or “beautiful lake.”