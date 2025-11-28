Amery promises a 'bombshell' in regards to a homeowner's right to protect themself

EDMONTON — Justice Minister Mickey Amery promises “good news” is coming on Saturday for those seeking clarification on a homeowner's right to defend themselves, as he spoke at the UCP AGM on Friday. “We've got some very good news coming,” said Amery. “I want you all to stay tuned. Premier and I will drop the bombshell tomorrow, but stay tuned, because I think you guys are gonna like what you hear.” Amery’s remarks followed discussions among his fellow ministers regarding the case of Eddie Maurice, an Okotoks homeowner charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, and careless use of a firearm while trying to prevent two intruders from stealing his car in 2018. Those charges were ultimately dropped three months later. “He never did anything wrong, and when he called the police, and the police did not show up, he defended his daughter and himself, who were home alone, and the only person that got arrested in that case was Eddie, and that was wrong,” said Minister Mike Ellis. .The conversation was sparked by a question about what to do if someone tries to break into your house.“I think the high-heeled shoe would be the weapon of choice,” Amery said. “But no, the reality is, look, everybody here has the right to defend themselves and to use reasonable force to do that.”The ministers did not give any clear guidance about what is and is not allowed, but Amery did offer some advice. “If you don't want to get beat up or shot, don't break into people's homes,” Amery said.