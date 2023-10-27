News

AN ACTOR’S LIFE FOR ME: The Trudeau’s staged photo ops for three years

Trudeaus on Canada Day
Trudeaus on Canada DayCourtesy of Adam Scotti/Justin Trudeau/Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister
Taxpayers
Budget
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news