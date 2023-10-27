AN ACTOR’S LIFE FOR ME: The Trudeau’s staged photo ops for three years

Since the news of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s new relationship broke Tuesday, Canadians have been calling out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for putting on a sham of a marriage. The Trudeaus announced their separation on August 2, 2023, without giving any details. The two simply asked for privacy to protect the children. Since then, Justin has repeatedly used his children in photo ops.While it is sad for the prime minister to have a broken marriage, there is great concern over the illusion Justin has created of himself as a married man by using the covenant of marriage to stage photo ops. Sophie was found having a domesticated partnership with Ottawa Dr. Marcos Bettolli, who was separated from his wife in 2020, moved out in 2021, and is now going through divorce proceedings, his wife revealed. Bettolli’s wife has expressed concerns over their children’s safety, as Sophie has been introduced to them despite an agreement otherwise. However, social media is teeming with photos the Trudeaus and the Office of the Prime Minister have posted in the last handful of years, as Canadians speak out over the deception. Many have posted about the cost of funding Mrs. Trudeau in terms of security for herself, her new man and his children, as well as her elaborate trips and vacations. Trudeau maintained appearances, hosting heads of state visits alongside Sophie, travelling with her to international events and posting sweet anniversary notes to social media — acting as though the two were in a committed marriage all the while. Photos show the pair posing holding hands together, wedding rings on display and smiles on their faces as they rub shoulders with each other and other world leaders. .Following their joint Canada Day address July 1 2020, Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife shared an awkward kiss. Trudeau reposted the photo of the two on a farm on Valentine's Day 2023. "You’re my rock, you’re my partner, you’re my best friend," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Valentine’s Day, mon amour. xo".Trudeau and Sophie posed in a united front to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. They posed for photos holding hands, with a zoomed-in snap showing Sophie's wedding ring..On April 24 2021 Trudeau posted a photo of he and Sophie on indoor swings, wearing masks and holding hands. "Your energy, your humour, your love… there’s nothing like it," Trudeau wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday, mon amour. Je t’aime.".On May 28 2021, Trudeau posted an anniversary photo of husband and wife kissing on a mountaintop. "Happy anniversary, mon amour," Trudeau wrote in the caption. "With you by my side, every day is an adventure. I love you, Sophie.".Trudeau called for an election August 14 2021. Media coverage showed the Trudeaus holding hands with each other and their kids as they approached the Governor General's office to make the election official..On October 26 2021 Sophie posted a photo of the two walking under an umbrella on a fall day. .The Trudeaus were photographed with President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden June 22 2022 in Los Angeles. .The Trudeaus attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II together from September 17 to 19 2022. They walked hand-in-hand with somber expressions on their faces and were photographed signing documents together. .September 29 2022 Justin and Sophie hosted Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol Kim Keon Hee..On January 8 2023, the prime minister and Sophie went to Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders’ Summit. Their private plane was met by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller. Trudeau attended meetings throughout the day and then the couple attended a formal dinner with the president and his wife. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were also present, with the PMO office posting several photos of the Canadian and American first couple having private chats. .On March 23 2023 Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hosted US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden .April 25 2023, the Trudeaus hosted German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender in Ottawa. .Trudeau and Sophie attended the coronation of King Charles III in London, England on the weekend of May 6 2023. They walked hand-in-hand, smiling at the crowds. .On May 28 2023, Trudeau posted a loving message to Sophie on Twitter alongside a photo of the two of them driving along country roads in an RV."Every mile of this journey together is an adventure," Trudeau wrote in the caption. "I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!".On May 30, Sophie hosted Iceland first lady Eliza Reid as she and Trudeau welcomed President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and his wife to Ottawa. .The Trudeau family went to Tofino, BC from August 10 to18, 2023. The couple announced their separation the week prior, on August 2.