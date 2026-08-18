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'AN UGLY MESS': Weyburn residents dig for answers as Seven Stars Energy Project moves forward

A massive wind project in southeast Saskatchewan has divided neighbours, sparked allegations of a lack of transparency and seen local residents digging through thousands of pages of records to understand how the project has been pushed ahead.
A massive wind project in southeast Saskatchewan has divided neighbours, sparked allegations of a lack of transparency and seen local residents digging through thousands of pages of records to understand how the project has been pushed ahead.Courtesy of Karsten Wurth via Unsplash.
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Energy
Sask
Enbridge
Weyburn
Saskachewan
Wind Power
Crown Investments Corporation
Wind Turbines
seven stars
Rural Municipality of Griffin
Rural Municipality of Weyburn
Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation
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