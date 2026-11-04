CUPE education workers begin strike mandate vote as contracts remain expired

TORONTO — The Ontario School Board Council of Unions, representing about 57,000 CUPE education workers, opened its central strike-mandate vote at 12:01 a.m. today. Balloting continues until 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 18.Members include educational assistants, early childhood educators, custodians, school secretaries, library staff and trades workers across public, Catholic, English and French boards. The vote is being run electronically and by phone through Data on the Spot. A yes vote would give the union a mandate to call a strike later if bargaining fails; it does not itself close schools.The other major education unions have set later windows. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation votes Nov. 6–16. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario votes Nov. 9–18. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association votes Nov. 12–13. The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens votes Nov. 16–17. Together the five unions represent roughly 255,000 teachers and education workers whose contracts expired Aug. 31.A Liaison Strategies poll released this week found 62% of Ontarians disapprove of Premier Doug Ford’s handling of education, with only 28% approving. More respondents said they would blame the government than the unions for any school closures stemming from stalled talks.Education Minister Paul Calandra’s office has previously said the government wants to keep students in class and reach fair deals. Opposition parties have accused the government of delaying talks and underfunding supports. No strike has been called, and schools remain open for now.