ANALYSIS: Erskine-Smith replaced as Liberal candidate by local candidate in Bangladeshi riding

TORONTO —Nate Erskine-Smith’s loss in the Ontario Liberal nomination battle in Scarborough Southwest is more than a local political upset. It is an early warning sign about the limits of federal Liberal-brand politics in Ontario, the changing dynamics inside immigrant-heavy ridings, and the risks facing candidates who appear to treat local communities as stepping stones for larger ambitions.Erskine-Smith entered the race as the clear establishment favourite. A high-profile federal MP representing neighbouring Beaches–East York, he was widely expected to secure the nomination and use the provincial byelection as a launchpad for a likely Ontario Liberal leadership campaign. He even released a last-minute endorsement-style video with Prime Minister Mark Carney, reinforcing the sense that the federal Liberal machine was quietly lining up behind him.Instead, he lost by 19 votes to businessman and community organizer Hafiz Rahman, a Bangladeshi-Canadian candidate with deeper roots in the local community. The defeat immediately exposed tensions within the Ontario Liberal Party over identity, local representation, and the disconnect between elite political branding and grassroots organizing.The most politically damaging aspect of the loss may not be the result itself, but Erskine-Smith’s reaction to it.Rather than conceding cleanly, he raised concerns about the fairness of the process, citing “ID issues” and claiming scrutineers had “never seen anything like it.” Yet Ontario Liberal officials quickly pushed back, insisting the process was transparent and properly supervised. Interim leader John Fraser publicly defended the vote, stressing that every campaign had scrutineers present and that the process was “fair and open.”In a multicultural riding like Scarborough Southwest, the optics of those complaints matter. Hafiz’s campaign successfully mobilized Bangladeshi voters in a riding with a large Bangladeshi population. Volunteers distributed Bengali-language flyers encouraging residents to support Hafiz, a strategy the campaign openly defended as normal outreach in a community where many voters speak Bengali. Hafiz himself said he saw nothing wrong with Bengali-language campaign material given the demographic makeup of the riding.There is little evidence this outreach was improper; it was simply effective community politics. But it also underscored how identity and local networks can outweigh establishment endorsements in nomination battles decided by a small number of highly motivated voters..That matters because Erskine-Smith’s political identity has long been tied to cosmopolitan federal Liberalism. As a federal MP, he consistently supported high immigration levels, multicultural inclusion, and liberal immigration policies. But his defeat illustrates an uncomfortable political reality increasingly visible across Canada: immigrant communities are not automatically aligned with establishment progressive politicians simply because those politicians support immigration in principle.Voters in diaspora communities often prioritize local representation, community networks, cultural familiarity, and tangible organizing over ideological branding. In Scarborough Southwest, many Liberal members appeared to prefer a candidate who reflected the community itself over a prominent outsider viewed as using the riding as a vehicle for personal advancement.That perception became central to the race. Fellow candidate Qadira Jackson explicitly said she did not want the riding “used as a tool,” reflecting frustration among local organizers who believed Erskine-Smith was parachuting in primarily to position himself for a leadership run. Even though Erskine-Smith represented an adjacent federal riding, many members still saw him as insufficiently rooted in Scarborough Southwest itself.The irony is that Erskine-Smith’s loss may reveal broader weaknesses in the Ontario Liberal Party’s future coalition.For years, Liberal parties federally and provincially have relied heavily on support from suburban immigrant communities in the Greater Toronto Area. But those communities are becoming politically more fragmented and locally driven. Candidates can no longer assume that elite endorsements, media attention, or ideological alignment will override community identity and ground-level networks.Hafiz’s victory also reflects the growing political maturation of Bangladeshi-Canadian communities in Toronto. South Asian political influence in the GTA has long been dominated by larger Indian, Pakistani, Sikh, and Tamil blocs. Bangladeshi political organization has historically been less visible provincially. This result suggests that is beginning to change.For Erskine-Smith personally, the defeat creates major uncertainty..A leadership bid without a provincial seat becomes significantly harder, especially after losing a nomination contest many assumed he would win comfortably. Worse, the aftermath risks damaging his reputation as a reform-minded, principled politician. Allegations about voting irregularities without clear evidence can appear less like democratic accountability and more like frustration from a candidate unused to losing.The Ontario Liberals now face a deeper challenge than simply winning a byelection. They must decide what kind of party they want to become: one centred around recognizable establishment figures with broad media profiles, or one increasingly shaped by hyper-local multicultural organizing networks that may not align neatly with Toronto-centric Liberal elites.Scarborough Southwest may ultimately prove to be more than a nomination upset. It may be an early signal that Ontario Liberal politics is entering a new phase — one where community identity and local credibility matter more than federal star power.