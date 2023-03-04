Indians are considered the most attractive people in the world, according to a study done by lingerie company Pour Moi.
“This sparked an idea with us, and we were curious to find out what the world thinks of other nationalities in the sexiness stakes,” said Pour Moi in a blog post.
“So, we’ve crunched the data to discover where has the most attractive citizens, perhaps providing you with a list of go-to destinations for your next trip if you’re looking for romance.”
The study analyzed Reddit data, collecting the number of posts and upvotes which spoke about attractive countries to reveal which nationalities the world is most in love with. To bring the findings to life, it used artificial intelligence to determine what the best looking people in each country appeared like.
The study said India came in first with 2,628 Reddit posts and upvotes. It said India’s dominance could be linked to its successful, internationally renowned Bollywood movie scene, which has produced multiple stars who have achieved worldwide recognition and legions of adoring fans.
The country coming in second place was the United States (1,936 Reddit posts and upvotes). This was followed by Sweden (1,899), Japan (1,468), and Canada (1,312).
Brazil finished in sixth place and was the most attractive South American country (1,096). Ethiopia was in the 32nd spot and ranked highest among African countries (245).
The study went on to say the most attractive women in the world come from India. It said it should come as no surprise India came in first, as it has achieved record success in iconic competitions such as Miss World.
The study said the country with the most attractive men was the United Kingdom. It added the UK’s success might be because of musical and acting talent which has dominated the world stage.
“Of course, beauty is famously in the eye of the beholder, but if this story has inspired you to seek out an international love story of your own, then it’s time to pick out some great swimwear options, plan that trip, and get a taste of the most attractive nationalities for yourself,” said Pour Moi.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Slow news day?
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏
WEF's transhumanism and baby manufacturing.
