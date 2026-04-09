ANALYSIS: Floor-crossers and by-elections; Tories and Grits heading in opposite directions

CALGARY — You'd think it was election season with the amount of change taking place in the House of Commons these days, but this sentiment is a testament to the ever-growing gap, not just in polling numbers, but in MPs, between the Liberals and the Conservatives.Marilyn Gladu's transition from the opposition to the government side of the house is just the latest in a series of recent wins for the Liberal Party, a series of wins that's expected to continue with the three upcoming by-elections happening this Monday.With this floor crossing, the Liberals are now up to 171 seats, just one seat short of their long-coveted majority, and they are expected to win at least two of the three by-elections.But this ever-diversifying Liberal coalition may cause some unforeseen problems for the prime minister. Questions have been asked about ideological differences in a party that now has eco-radical Steven Guilbeault and social conservative Gladu in the same caucus.Will Carney be able to keep this big tent from devolving into an ideological circus?.During a press conference Thursday the prime minister downplayed Gladu's previous positions and restated that party policy won't change just because of one new MP.When asked about his new MP's long-held pro-life beliefs, Carney said, "The Liberal Party always will support the rights of women to choose, always, without question.""I've had discussions with Mrs. Gladu about those issues; she will vote with the government if there are votes relating to any aspect of that issue," Carney said, referring to potential votes about abortion.The Campaign Life Coalition, Canada's largest pro-life lobby, put out a statement saying they hoped this crossing may mark a change in Liberal Party policy, but going off what the prime minister has said, it seems as if it's Gladu changing her tune for the party, not the other way around..Getting Gladu onside not only marks a coup for Carney but also another setback for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.The Sarnia MP's defection marks the fourth instance of a Tory MP crossing over to the Liberals, and although he attained an impressive 87% during his leadership review in January, confidence around Poilievre's leadership is continuing to wane.Polling has shown a continued and steady decline in the polls for the Tories, with them now averaging around 30%-34% in most polls and consistently being more than ten points behind the Liberals..It isn't expected that Poilievre is going to resign, but comments from former Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont seem to suggest there may be more floor crossing on the horizon."There’s still a number of unhappy people there," the now Liberal MP said on CTV, "Whether they’ll take the ultimate move and cross the floor, that’s another question, but there’s still some people that are upset over there.”Comments like these, and the upcoming by-elections, will make Mark Carney very happy. As for these by-elections, it is projected that the Liberals should easily win the two GTA-based ridings and stand a good chance at winning the other one in Quebec..If the Liberals win all three ridings, their seat total would rise to 174 seats, a comfortable but still slim majority.This unrest in Conservative ranks, mixed with the upcoming, Liberal-friendly, by-elections, paints a grim picture for the immediate future of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition.However, it won't be smooth sailing for the prime minister either, as he will struggle to align an ever-diversifying caucus.