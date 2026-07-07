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ANALYSIS: Ford and Smith's pipeline proposal has a Manitoba problem

With Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiling plans for a new pipeline from Alberta to Ontario on Monday, questions are already being raised about what obstacles stand in the way of turning the proposal into reality.
With Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiling plans for a new pipeline from Alberta to Ontario on Monday, questions are already being raised about what obstacles stand in the way of turning the proposal into reality.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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