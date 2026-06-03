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ANALYSIS: Ford government closes spring session after legislative wins and political setbacks

The Sir John A. Macdonald Statue at Queen’s Park, Toronto
The Sir John A. Macdonald Statue at Queen’s Park, TorontoWikiCommons
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Doug Ford
Legislature
Marit Stiles
John Fraser
Spring Session
Queens park
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Western Standard
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