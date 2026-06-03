ANALYSIS: Ford government closes spring session after legislative wins and political setbacks

TORONTO — Ontario's Legislature has adjourned for the summer after a brief spring sitting that saw Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government pass five major bills while facing scrutiny over a series of political controversies ranging from a short-lived private jet purchase to Auditor General findings and transparency concerns.The House rose on June 2 and is not scheduled to return until late October, ending a session that lasted roughly 30 sitting days following an extended winter recess.During the spring sitting, the government secured passage of several key pieces of legislation, including its 2026 budget implementation bill, education reforms, municipal governance changes, and housing-related tax measures.Among the most significant bills passed was Bill 97, the Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026, which implemented provisions from the province's 2026 budget and amended numerous statutes across government ministries..The Legislature also approved Bill 100, the Better Regional Governance Act, which allows the province to appoint regional chairs in certain upper-tier municipalities and grants them powers similar to those held by strong mayors. Government ministers argued the legislation would help accelerate housing and infrastructure projects, while opposition parties raised concerns about local democratic accountability.Bill 101, the Putting Student Achievement First Act, was another major piece of legislation. The bill gives the province additional tools during education-sector collective bargaining and labour disputes. The government said the legislation would provide stability for students and families, while teacher unions and opposition critics argued it expanded provincial authority at the expense of collective bargaining rights.The Legislature also passed Bill 114, the HST Relief Implementation Act, which establishes a framework for enhanced provincial rebates on newly built homes. The government presented the measure as part of its efforts to improve housing affordability and encourage residential construction.A routine interim supply bill, Bill 95, authorized government spending until passage of the full budget legislation.While the government achieved most of its legislative objectives, much of the session was dominated by controversy..One of the highest-profile issues emerged in April when the government announced it had purchased a used Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft for approximately $28.9 million. The province said the aircraft would be used to transport the premier and government officials across Ontario and to destinations in the United States.The decision prompted criticism from opposition parties and commentators who questioned the expenditure amid ongoing affordability concerns and a projected provincial deficit.Within days, Ford reversed course and announced the province would sell the aircraft. The government later stated the jet had been sold back at the original purchase price, though subsequent disclosures showed the province incurred additional costs related to the transaction.The controversy became a recurring topic during Question Period and remained one of the defining political stories of the spring session.Auditor General reports also generated significant debate at Queen's Park.Among the most notable findings were reports examining environmental consultation processes connected to Highway 413 and ongoing reviews of government decision-making related to Greenbelt land removals. Opposition parties repeatedly cited the reports as evidence of transparency concerns within government, while ministers defended the province's actions and pointed to measures adopted following earlier recommendations.Transparency became a further point of contention during debate on Bill 97.Critics argued provisions affecting Ontario's freedom-of-information framework could make it more difficult for journalists and members of the public to obtain government records. The government maintained the changes were intended to modernize information management and improve administrative efficiency.The redevelopment of Ontario Place continued to attract attention throughout the sitting. Opposition members raised questions regarding procurement decisions, project costs and the planned Therme spa development, while the government defended the project as a major investment in the province's waterfront infrastructure and tourism sector.Additional scrutiny came from an Auditor General review of commercial truck-driver training, which identified shortcomings in oversight and enforcement of training standards.Despite the controversies, the government argued it had delivered on key priorities including housing, infrastructure, economic development and education. Opposition parties countered that the Legislature's early adjournment left important issues unresolved and reduced opportunities for government accountability.With the House now recessed until the fall, debate over the government's legislative agenda and the controversies that shaped the spring session is expected to continue outside the Legislature throughout the summer.