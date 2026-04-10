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ANALYSIS: Gladu’s past positions glaringly contrast with Carney’s Liberal agenda

Former Tory MJP Marilyn Gladu at the Liberal convention
Former Tory MJP Marilyn Gladu at the Liberal conventionScreenshot:CPAC
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Canadian Politics
Marilyn Gladu
Liberal Party Of Canada
Mark Carney
Liberal Party Of Canada National Convention
Mp Marilyn Gladu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Marilyn Gladu floor crossing

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