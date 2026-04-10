ANALYSIS: Gladu’s past positions glaringly contrast with Carney’s Liberal agenda

TORONTO — When Marilyn Gladu crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party of Canada, the immediate political question was not simply where she would sit, but how or whether her long-standing positions on some of Canada’s most polarizing issues would shift to align with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government.For much of the past decade, Gladu’s record has reflected a consistent set of positions more commonly associated with the Conservative Party’s social and policy wing. Her move into a Liberal caucus that has staked out clear positions on abortion rights, sexual minority protections, public health and secular governance now places those past stances under scrutiny as indicators of potential change.The clearest contrast is on abortion policy. In 2021, Gladu voted in favour of Bill C-233, which sought to criminalize abortions performed on the basis of fetal sex. The bill was defeated, but her support aligned with MPs seeking to introduce new legal limits. By contrast, the Liberal government has maintained that abortion access should not be restricted through criminal law and has repeatedly framed the issue as settled.Gladu also signalled openness to revisiting abortion-related legislation during the 2020 Conservative leadership race, saying MPs should be allowed to bring forward private members’ bills on the issue. That position stands in tension with the Liberal approach, which has discouraged reopening parliamentary debate on abortion rights..A similar divergence appears in her record on sexual minority legislation. Gladu voted against Bill C-6, the federal ban on conversion therapy, arguing in the House of Commons that its language risked capturing private conversations and expressions of belief. The Liberal government advanced the bill as part of a broader expansion of protections for sexual minority Canadians, and it later became law.Her approach to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic also differed from the federal government’s position at the time. In early 2020, Gladu publicly supported the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, describing it as highly effective despite limited clinical evidence. Federal health authorities and Liberal officials urged caution, emphasizing that the drug’s safety and effectiveness had not been established..On law enforcement and protest response, Gladu took a more hardline stance than the government during the 2020 rail blockades linked to Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrations, suggesting stronger federal intervention, including the possible use of the military. The Liberal government instead emphasized negotiation and de-escalation.Her opposition to cannabis legalization further underscores the policy gap. Gladu spoke against the Liberal government’s 2018 legalization framework, warning of social harms, while the policy became one of the party’s defining legislative achievements.More recently, Gladu introduced a private member’s bill to designate December as Christian Heritage Month, arguing that Christian communities should receive formal recognition comparable to other groups. The Liberal Party has generally framed its governance approach around multiculturalism and institutional secularism, rather than endorsing specific religious observances.Taken together, these positions outline a record that, until now, has been largely at odds with the policy direction of the Liberal government she has joined..Carney has said Gladu will vote with the government on key issues, including abortion and LGBTQ rights, signalling an expectation of alignment going forward. Gladu herself has not detailed how her views may change, leaving open the question of whether her shift is primarily partisan, ideological or both.What is clear is that her move requires a reconciliation between a documented parliamentary record and the policy framework of her new party, a transition that will ultimately be measured not by past votes, but by those still to come.