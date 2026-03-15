ANALYSIS: Inside Bill C-22 — the fight over privacy, cybersecurity and police powers

TORONTO — The federal government’s proposed lawful access legislation is drawing attention from both law enforcement agencies seeking new investigative tools and privacy advocates warning of potential risks to Canadians’ digital rights.The government introduced Bill C-22 this week, saying the legislation would modernize the legal framework governing how police and national security agencies obtain digital evidence. Officials argue that criminals increasingly operate online while Canadian laws governing access to electronic data have not kept pace.The bill would require telecommunications providers and internet companies to maintain systems capable of responding to court-authorized requests for subscriber information and other data. It would also allow investigators to determine whether a specific phone number or IP address is associated with a particular service provider, a step officials say is necessary to begin investigations involving digital evidence.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the legislation is intended to help law enforcement respond more quickly to serious crimes such as human trafficking, online sexual exploitation and organized fraud.“Technology has moved forward, but our laws have remained stuck in another century,” Anandasangaree said during a press conference announcing the bill.Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the proposed framework attempts to balance investigative powers with privacy protections. He noted the legislation limits its scope to telecommunications and internet providers and requires judicial authorization before police can access most subscriber data.However, privacy experts and civil liberties advocates say lawful access regimes carry potential risks for personal security and individual freedoms.One concern involves the ability to link online activity to specific individuals. While the bill’s confirmation of service provisions are limited to identifying which provider hosts a phone number or IP address, critics say such information can still be used to trace anonymous online activity back to a person or household..That could affect journalists, activists or whistleblowers who rely on digital anonymity, according to privacy advocates.Cybersecurity experts have also raised concerns about the technical requirements imposed on telecommunications companies. Some argue that systems designed to facilitate government access to data could introduce new vulnerabilities if malicious actors were able to exploit them.Large telecommunications networks and centralized subscriber databases are already attractive targets for hackers. Expanding the infrastructure needed to process lawful access requests could increase the potential attack surface for cybercriminals, some experts say..Another concern involves the possibility of “function creep,” where surveillance tools introduced to investigate serious crimes are gradually used for a wider range of investigations over time.Although the government says judicial oversight and parliamentary review mechanisms will prevent abuse, critics argue the effectiveness of those safeguards will depend on how the law is implemented and monitored.Supporters of the bill say the changes are necessary to keep investigations from stalling in the digital age.Police leaders say modern investigations often begin with little more than an IP address, a phone number or an online account linked to a crime. Without the ability to quickly identify which company controls that data, investigators may face delays of weeks or months while requesting information from multiple providers.RCMP and municipal police officials said the legislation would provide a structured framework that currently does not exist, allowing officers to move more quickly from identifying digital evidence to seeking court authorization for additional information..Government officials also note that several allied countries already operate lawful access regimes. Canada, they say, is attempting to align its laws with partners in intelligence-sharing alliances such as the Five Eyes.The proposed legislation follows an earlier attempt by the government to introduce lawful access provisions through Bill C-2, which faced criticism from privacy experts and opposition parties. Officials say Bill C-22 reflects changes made after consultations with law enforcement agencies, academics and civil liberties groups.Among those changes is a narrower definition of service providers and explicit protections for medical records and solicitor-client communications.Parliament will now debate the legislation in the coming months. If passed, the bill would mark one of the most significant updates to Canada’s digital surveillance laws in decades.The debate is expected to focus on whether the proposed safeguards adequately protect Canadians’ privacy while allowing investigators to address increasingly sophisticated forms of online crime.