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ANALYSIS: Saudi disruption, European demand highlight need for East Coast oil pipeline

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced that late-September crude oil shipments to Europe were being cancelled due to last week’s drone attacks on its key East-West export pipeline and Yemen’s Houthis taking over the Red Sea coast, putting a new spotlight on Ottawa and Alberta’s plans to move more oil to overseas markets amid an increasingly antagonistic trade relationship with the United States.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced that late-September crude oil shipments to Europe were being cancelled due to last week’s drone attacks on its key East-West export pipeline and Yemen’s Houthis taking over the Red Sea coast, putting a new spotlight on Ottawa and Alberta’s plans to move more oil to overseas markets amid an increasingly antagonistic trade relationship with the United States.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Doug Ford
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Saudi Arabia
Trans Mountain
Saudi Aramco
Mark Carney
Energy East
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Trans Mountain Expansion
Strait Of Hormuz
BMO Capital Markets
TC Energy Corp.
Tim Hodgson
Corey Hogan
alberta oil pipeline
West Coast Oil Pipeline Project
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