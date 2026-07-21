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ANALYSIS: When accommodation meets public safety — Canada's kirpan debate

The latest controversy surrounding the kirpan has reared its head as a Sikh man carrying the ceremonial blade — worn by initiated Sikhs as an article of faith — inside a GoodLife Fitness gym in Windsor, Ontario, has reignited the debate that Canada has been having for decades, and it’s one that appears no closer to being resolved.
The latest controversy surrounding the kirpan has reared its head as a Sikh man carrying the ceremonial blade — worn by initiated Sikhs as an article of faith — inside a GoodLife Fitness gym in Windsor, Ontario, has reignited the debate that Canada has been having for decades, and it’s one that appears no closer to being resolved.YouTube screenshot
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Jagmeet Singh
Winnipeg Police Service
Supreme Court Of Canada
Cdnpol
World Sikh Organization
Religious Freedom
Sikh
Gurratan Singh
Henry Nowak
kirpan
GoodLife Fitness
Gurpartap Singh Khalsa
Multani v. Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
Harwinder Singh
Karandeep Singh
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Western Standard
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