ANALYSIS: When accommodation meets public safety — Canada's kirpan debate

CALGARY — The latest controversy surrounding the kirpan has reared its head as a Sikh man carrying the ceremonial blade — worn by initiated Sikhs as an article of faith — inside a GoodLife Fitness gym in Windsor, Ontario, has reignited the debate that Canada has been having for decades, and it appears no closer to being resolved.Gurpartap Singh Khalsa, a Sikh fitness influencer known online as @dreambodygurp, posted a video showing his interaction with a female employee at GoodLife Fitness's Windsor Douglas location, who told Khalsa she was uncomfortable and afraid because he was carrying what she described as a knife..Khalsa went on to explain what the kirpan was and then accused the employee of discriminating against him because of his religion after she allegedly asked him to leave the gym.On Monday, the World Sikh Organization (WSO) posted a statement on social media platform X, saying that the “law was clear” and that “The Supreme Court of Canada has already ruled that the kirpan is a protected religious article of faith.”“That means businesses providing services to the public, including gyms such as GoodLife Fitness, have a legal duty to accommodate the kirpan unless they can demonstrate undue hardship as determined by the Supreme Court of Canada,” the statement went on..“This isn’t a new accommodation. Kirpan-wearing Sikhs are accommodated every day in schools, airports, courthouses, workplaces, and public facilities across Canada. Know your rights. Stand for equality.”The Supreme Court’s landmark 2006 decision in Multani v. Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, which is cited as the definitive legislation on the kirpan debate, held that a blanket prohibition on kirpans in schools violated Charter protections for freedom of religion.The court concluded that reasonable safety measures — such as requiring the kirpan to be secured and concealed — could adequately address safety concerns while respecting religious rights.With regard to how private businesses deal with the kirpan, provincial human rights laws generally require businesses to accommodate the wearing of a kirpan unless doing so would cause undue hardship, particularly because of demonstrable health or safety concerns.“Undue hardship,” according to the Halifax Workers’ Action Centre, means “if the accommodation would likely cause significant harm to another party” — something a large blade could certainly be capable of.The GoodLife incident follows a string of similar controversies..Last year, Durham College graduate Harwinder Singh said he was prevented from attending his own convocation after security refused him entry because of the kirpan he was wearing.More recently, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that it was developing an accommodation policy after another Sikh applicant, Jaspal Singh Gill, was told he could not write the police recruitment exam unless he removed his kirpan.The recurring disputes raise an important question.Is the disagreement really about whether Sikhs have the right to wear a kirpan? Or is it increasingly about how that right is exercised?Supporters frequently cite Multani — the definitive Canadian legislation — as establishing broad constitutional protection for the kirpan.Critics, however, often point to another part of the same decision — the conditions the Court accepted to minimize safety concerns.In its decision, the Court upheld accommodation partly because the kirpan would remain secured, sheathed, wrapped, and concealed beneath clothing, concluding that those safeguards significantly reduced any risk.That distinction is becoming increasingly significant as many instances involving kirpans show them being out in the open and worn over clothing, prompting critics to argue that the public practice by some Sikhs is moving away from the conditions stipulated in the Multani ruling..Apart from Khalsa, another Sikh fitness influencer named Karandeep Singh, who goes by @transform_with_karan online, is making waves online, posting multiple photos of himself at the gym openly wearing a kirpan and, in several videos, a push knife — which is illegal to own, import, or carry in Canada.This disconnect, and videos of people flaunting the kirpan online or saying, as Khalsa himself said in a video online, “a lot of Sikhs lost their lives fighting for this country and they used a kirpan,” doesn’t dissuade many who are growing more concerned over the sight of potentially deadly weapons in public..Former federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s brother, Gurratan Singh, posted a video on Instagram saying, “The court actually ruled (in Multani) there are many objects in schools that could be used to commit violent acts and that are much more easily obtained by students, such as scissors, pencils, and baseball bats.".“Now, that logic applies even more at a gym where people, including really strong people, have access to cable bars, free weights, plate weights, and much more, all of which can do serious damage,” he said.True, but how often does someone use a dumbbell to kill someone?Many are now pointing to the fatal stabbing of university student Henry Nowak in Southampton, England, by a Sikh man who initially claimed the kirpan he carried was for Sikh religious reasons as an example of a potential incident that could occur in Canada.And while there are no publicly available Canadian statistics showing that kirpans have resulted in a pattern or increase in murders or injuries, public confidence and perception are being influenced by events outside Canada, and people are calling out what they see as a double standard and special privileges hiding under the guise of “equality.”“There’s no reason in a country like Canada to be wearing a weapon in public,” one X user said.“Yes, it's an active blade. It's sharp and can kill someone. It's a weapon. They can make it a plastic replica if it's symbolic.”Another user named Jayme Knyx said that kirpans being openly flaunted is not compliant with “a single word of the Supreme Court’s ruling.”.“These are being displayed prominently to project power, to intimidate ordinary people going about their day, and to push a political agenda,” Knyx said.“This is not about religion. This is the Charter of Rights being abused and weaponized as a get-out-of-jail-free card for political theatre and intimidation.”He also raised concerns over law enforcement not dealing with people violating the kirpan concealment requirement who are “in plain sight.”“Why are we creating a two-tiered system of justice? One set of rules for ordinary Canadians, and a completely different set for those who know how to manipulate the Charter for political gain,” he said.“Why are we allowing religious freedom to be twisted into a shield for fear, division, and dominance displays while public safety is sacrificed on the altar of political correctness? ... We see the double standard. We see the manipulation. We see the selective enforcement.”Regardless of which side of the argument one falls on, the Multani ruling never said the kirpan was beyond scrutiny; it specified conditions that had to be adhered to in the hopes of accommodating both religious freedom and public safety.When those conditions are ignored in plain sight, the rule of law is being flaunted, and that erodes public trust, and breeds resentment and malcontent going forward.