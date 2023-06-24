Putin

Putin

 Screen grab

Russia’s hired mercenary force, the Wagner Group, was hired by the West and Ukraine to lead a coup against Putin that will not succeed, said an American military analyst.

“Let’s be clear, this is an armed insurrection,” Scott Ritter told former Fox News personality Judge Napolitano on the judge’s YouTube channel.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Vlady's a master chess player, a motherland Patriot, an enigmatic soul, but most importantly a key player in the worldwide covert war called Q with President Trump, President Xi, Prime Minister Modi and a host of other leaders taking out the cabal and giving the world back to humanity. We'll have a golden age for a time because of his efforts.

Raz
Raz

Yup, just like the freedom truckers coup against blackface.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Lol. I stand with Putin.

