Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has proven himself to be dangerous one year into the role. 

“He has no climate plan, questioned a woman’s right to choose and stood with far-right extremists,” tweeted Anand on Sunday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Can this diversity pick pig even speak English?

