Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has proven himself to be dangerous one year into the role.
“He has no climate plan, questioned a woman’s right to choose and stood with far-right extremists,” tweeted Anand on Sunday.
“Take a good look — this is the Conservative Party of Canada.”
Anand said Poilievre’s priorities are to put assault weapons back in communities, roll back climate action, promote cryptocurrencies which hurt the economy, restrict access to abortion, promote American culture war issues, support blockades and defund the CBC and Radio-Canada.
Canadian comedian Ben Bankas said Anand was being hysterical.
“Shut up Anita; you’re going to lose,” said Bankas.
People’s Party of Canada's Quebec Lieutenant Daniel Brisson asked Anand to explain how more taxes will be required to reduce Canada’s temperature by one degree Celsius.
“I asked this question to your colleague @JoelLightbound in a debate in 2019 and he did not have the answer at this time,” said Brisson.
“Maybe now you have it?”
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest was second with 16.1%, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) garnered 9.7%, former Ontario independent MPP Roman Baber (York Centre) was at 5%, and Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) was at 1%.
“Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and gives you less and create a new government that respects your paycheque, your home, your retirement, your country,” said Poilievre.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
