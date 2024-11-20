Anand warns Tory filibuster could create money havoc

The federal government is weeks away from a budget crisis if ongoing parliamentary gridlock continues, Treasury Board President Anita Anand warned Tuesday. Blacklock's Reporter says Opposition filibusters have stalled all financial legislation, leaving cabinet unable to secure funding approvals.“We are okay for the next three to four weeks, but we need to make sure money flows,” Anand told reporters. She emphasized the urgency of passing Supplementary Estimates (B), which requests an additional $24.8 billion in funding by Christmas.The proposed spending includes:$970.8 million for public service pay raises$955.2 million for First Nations child welfare$825.7 million for VIA Rail$800 million for federal disaster relief$659.1 million for the air force$581.3 million to compensate Québec for housing illegal immigrantsAnand stressed the significance of these funds for government operations: “We do need to ensure money is able to flow,” she said. Asked if failure to pass the budget could lead to a “budgetary cliff,” Anand confirmed, “Yes, there is a possibility.”No government bills have been debated or passed in the Commons since September 26 due to Conservative-led filibusters. Opposition MPs are demanding cabinet comply with a House order to release records detailing 186 conflicts of interest at Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a now-defunct federal agency accused of awarding millions in subsidies to companies linked to its directors.Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer criticized cabinet for its lack of transparency: “They misappropriate taxpayers’ dollars, allow Liberal insiders to line their own pockets, and then when they get caught, they do everything in their power to hide the details,” Scheer told reporters.Scheer also insisted no other parliamentary business could proceed until the government complies with the June 10 House order. “They must comply,” said Scheer. “The Trudeau Liberals are choosing not to comply with this order. It is really up to them.”With only 20 days remaining in the House calendar before the Christmas recess, the delay has also stalled the routine Fall Economic Statement, typically released in November.“It is not normal,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledged. “We are aware that we’re a minority government,” she added.Anand reiterated the government’s need for cooperation in the House. “I would like everyone in the House to be able to vote in favour of this,” she said. “It is important that the House have the votes.”