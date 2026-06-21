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Anand won't say if Chinese EVs will be banned under Canada's forced labour law

Anita Anand
Anita Anand Screenshot/CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
Uyghur
Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe
Chinese electric vehicles
Sen. Leo Housakos
Margaret McCuaig-Johnston
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Western Standard
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