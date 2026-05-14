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Anand's officials used Kamloops ‘mass grave’ claims in talks with China on Uyghur abuses

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said Canada will not immediately sign a US-led effort to create a preferential trade bloc for critical minerals, opting instead to preserve leverage ahead of upcoming North American trade negotiations.
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said Canada will not immediately sign a US-led effort to create a preferential trade bloc for critical minerals, opting instead to preserve leverage ahead of upcoming North American trade negotiations.Image courtesy of Twitter/X
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Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
China
Chinese Communist Party
Kamloops graves 'hoax'
Uyghur Muslims
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation
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