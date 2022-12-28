Cobratate CEO Andrew Tate teased Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg by showing off the cars he owns.
“I have 33 cars,” said Tate in a Tuesday tweet. “My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.”
Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022
Tate said his two Ferrari 812 competiziones have 6.5L v12s. He said these cars are “just the start.”
He asked Thunberg to provide him with her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Thunberg said on Wednesday she wanted Tate to enlighten her.
“Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” she said.
yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022
Tate acknowledged he saw Thunberg’s email address on Wednesday.
“Greta’s email address is I have small dick energy,” he said.
“Why would that be your own email address, Greta?"
Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHj5R9 pic.twitter.com/0Roj6LyDWq— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022
Tate said he did not want to assume her gender. He added there is a 50/50 chance he would be right.
Tate was banned from various social media sites in August for allegedly expressing hatred.
Twitter banned him from their platforms publishing allegedly misogynistic videos. Meta took him off its platforms for violating policies classified under dangerous organizations and people.
Thunberg mocked former Alberta energy minister Sonya Savage in 2020 for saying the COVID-19 pandemic would be a great time to build a pipeline because of restraints put on protestors.
READ MORE: Greta Thunberg mocks Alberta energy minister
“At least she’s being honest. Unfortunately, this is how large parts of the world are run," she said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
