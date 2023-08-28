Your Excellency Archbishop Francis Leo,
It is with a heavy heart that I write to you on a matter concerning our Catholic schools, particularly the Durham Catholic District School Board and also the Archdiocese itself.
I find myself writing these words both in an official capacity as the official candidate for the People's Party of Canada (PPC) and as a concerned parent who has three children in the Durham Catholic school system.
I write to Your Excellency in an official capacity, as both the Archdiocese and the Durham Catholic District School Board decided to openly pressure Fr. Michael Hughes to apologize for an insert that is correct when it states, that the rainbow flag and pride month do not align with the teachings of the Catholic Church.
To me and many, this is a double standard and a slippery slope that both the DCDSB and the Archdiocese of Toronto have stepped on.
As Catholics, we love and accept everybody, but we most certainly cannot accept that which contradicts the teachings of the Church.
The pride flag is not merely a flag, but a symbol of a lifestyle that is contrary to the teachings of Christ and His Church.
Our universal symbol is the cross, which Cardinal Thomas Collins correctly pointed out to the DCDSB board of trustees and Tracy Barill, the Director of Education.
Yet, they ignored Cardinal Collins' words and the teachings of the Doctrine of Faith and decided to allow a flag to be risen that is a symbol of a sexual lifestyle, one that has no place in schools filled with young children; this is nothing more that the mental abuse of minors.
Further, it is a direct insubordination of our superiors within the Church, where none of the board members have the moral authority to change or go against the teachings of the Church.
The response of the Archdiocese and the DCDSB to the insert within the bulletin of St. Gertrude's Parish is truly troublesome and a double standard.
For example, there was no outrage from the Archdiocese nor Tracy Barill and the DCDSB when in 2021 numerous Churches were vandalized and burned to the ground; a clear example of hate crimes against Catholics.
There was no outrage from the Archdiocese nor Tracy Barill and the DCDSB when Waterloo Catholic District School Board Trustee Wendy Ashby tweeted: "The most dangerous creature on the planet is the White Christian male."
There has been no outrage from either the Archdiocese or Tracy Barill and the DCDSB when naked men were parading in downtown Toronto in front of minors during the pride parade, flying the same pride flag found in front of our Catholic schools: https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/are-torontonians-proud-there-are-naked-marchers-in-pride
The most recent scandal has come from a BC school board trustee posting vile and hateful anti-Christian rhetoric, yet none of the Bishops, nor Tracy Barill and the DCDSB have spoken up and asked for an explanation: https://www.rebelnews.com/bc_school_trustee_who_shared_offensive_anti_christian_meme_offers_no_ apology
These are but a few examples, but in each instance, there was silence from both the Archdiocese and the DCDSB.
In this confused world that we live in today, where immorality and sin are now not only accepted but promoted, one looks to the Church and schools for leadership, but instead we see complacency.
When it comes to the school boards, we see direct disobedience towards the Church and Her teachings.
Unfortunately, the behaviour of Tracy Barill and the trustees of the DCDSB is that of the built-in state agent.
My family comes from Hungary, which suffered for nearly 50 years under communist occupation.
The first point of order for the communists was to attack and discredit the Church and occupy the leadership positions within the Church and the schools, so that the state brainwashing could take effect.
They had state agents ensure the corruption of the Church, schools and ultimately the children happened from within. This is happening now with our schools.
The DCDSB is all too willing to comply with the state sponsored propaganda and slowly corrupt our schools, Church and children from within.
They had the choice to say no to the agenda and yes to the teachings of Christ, but they complied all too willingly and gave in to state pressure, even though as confirmed Catholics, they have a moral obligation and duty to defend the faith at all costs.
They directly and openly defied the Church and went against Her teachings, meaning that according to Canon Law, they are no longer in communion with the Church.
I, as a taxpaying citizen and Catholic, am thoroughly disappointed as I expect my children to receive a clean and uncorrupted Catholic education, and this is what I will fight for.
I come from the country who's royal dynasty gave more saints to the world than any other dynasty.
My ancestors fought and died for the faith. I come from the country that suffered greatly in the 20th century, who endured communism and gave many martyrs at the hands of communists for their faith.
I come from the country of Cardinal Mindszenty, who was not afraid to speak the truth and took communists head-on, and called out the lies that those people spread.
I, as a practicing Catholic and one who received the sacrament of confirmation, will continue this moral fight against the immoralities creeping into our schools and defend our children from the corruption of the state and the agents of the state who are within the walls of our schools.
If we take the words of the prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel seriously, and ask him to defend us from those who "seek the ruin of souls" then every Catholic will take initiative to ensure the corruption stops. We will speak up and we will fight back against this hedonist and pagan society to ensure our values are not lost.
In this battle, however, we do need guidance.
We need our Church Leaders to step up and show bravery and help us in our fight for our faith, our schools and our children.
Today, more than ever, we need leaders such as Holy Pope John Paul II and Cardinal Mindszenty, who were compassionate to all, but outspoken about Christ and showed us that there is only one objective Truth: Jesus Christ.
They were not afraid to speak up and point out the falsehoods of this world.
We are looking to the Church and specifically to Your Excellency and the Leaders of the Archdiocese of Toronto, to point out the mistakes our Catholic schools and school boards are making and instill courage into the people of Christ to speak the Truth, so that we may save our schools and guide our children to the eternal Glory of God.
Laudetur Jesus Christus!
Thomas Androvic is a People's Party of Canada candidate in Ontario
(5) comments
Thanks you Mr. Androvic. The silence of the Canadian Bishops on these matters of morality, especially in Catholic schools, is outrageous. It is precisely the role of the bishops to teach (faith and) morality, and in their deafening silence they have abandoned this vital office to the most corrupt politicians. Thank you for your excellently worded letter, and for calling out the Canadian Bishops on our behalf. If they can't or won't address these matters publicly, then one questions why they continue to hold the office, and why Bishops would even exist in the first place. It is not a ceremonial role.
Very well said. Your Excellency, SPEAK UP!
[thumbup]
Yes, excellent!
Excellent letter.
