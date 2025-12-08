News

Anglo American abandons executive bonus plan as Teck merger vote nears

Anglo American PLC has scrapped a special executives bonus plan just one day before shareholders vote on the British mining giant's merger with Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd.
Anglo American PLC has scrapped a special executives bonus plan just one day before shareholders vote on the British mining giant's merger with Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. Courtesy of Anglo American PLC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mining
Melanie Joly
Teck Resources
mining investment
Anglo American
Canadian Mining
copper mining

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news