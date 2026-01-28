Anglo American says Canada can be global leader in critical minerals mining

CALGARY — Anglo American’s chief technical officer Tom McCulley says Canada is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in supplying critical minerals to the global market.Speaking at the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup in Vancouver on Monday, McCulley said Canada’s geological endowment, regulatory framework, and commitment to responsible mining will play a major role in the industry going forward.Mining.com reports he cited the federal government’s 2025 budget, which earmarks more than $2 billion to enhance mining competitiveness and accelerate investment in critical minerals.McCulley also highlighted Anglo American’s merger with Vancouver-based Teck Resources, into Anglo Teck which has created one of the world’s largest copper producers, with the overall value of the merger, including debt, estimated at more than $70 billion.In December, the Canadian government approved the deal, with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly calling it a “net benefit” for Canada.Shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly backed the all-stock merger during the same month..Ottawa approves Anglo Teck deal, Joly says merger is a 'net benefit' for Canada.The new company “will be a global minerals family – based right here in Vancouver,” McCulley said.“That’s something we can all be proud of.”As part of its Canadian strategy, Anglo American plans to invest $300 million over five years in exploration and technology, establish a $100 million global institute for critical minerals research, and continue supporting Canada’s junior mining ecosystem.Under the terms of the government-approved deal, Anglo and Teck have also committed to securing approximately 4,000 jobs in Canada — maintaining Teck’s current employment levels — and advancing major investments, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project.That project is expected to create about 2,900 new jobs, alongside expanded critical minerals processing capacity at Teck’s Trail Operations in British Columbia.“Discovery is about more than finding ore bodies,” McCulley said.“It’s about creating enduring economic, environmental, and social value for future generations.”