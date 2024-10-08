News

Angry MPs demand inquiry after Parliament Hill incident involving Palestinian ideological test

Conservative Party Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman lays out the CPC position supporting Israel's right to defend itself
Conservative Party Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman lays out the CPC position supporting Israel's right to defend itselfCPAC, via Youtube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Parliament Hill
Melissa Lantsman
Palestine
Hamas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news