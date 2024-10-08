Angry MPs demand inquiry after Parliament Hill incident involving Palestinian ideological test

Opposition MPs are calling for an investigation into a shocking incident where a Parliamentary Protective Service officer denied access to a passerby on Parliament Hill because the individual did not support Palestine. Blacklock's Reporter says the encounter, which occurred amid protests over Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, was caught on video and has sparked outrage among lawmakers.“What has become of this country?” asked Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, Ont.), denouncing the incident as an “ideological test” that could exclude many Canadians from public spaces. Lantsman expressed concern that critics of Palestinian statehood, including Conservative and some Liberal MPs, would fail such a test, calling it a violation of constitutional rights.The incident was filmed by videographer Chris Dacey and shows a constable questioning a man about his stance on Palestine. “If you are not a supporter of Palestine, you are not permitted,” said the officer, refusing him access to Parliament Hill. When the passerby expressed disagreement with recognizing a Palestinian state, the officer responded, “Right now,” you are not allowed.Lantsman called for a formal inquiry by the House affairs committee, demanding answers from the Speaker and Public Safety Minister. “Who gave the directive?” she asked, emphasizing that access to Parliament Hill should not depend on one’s political views. Lantsman stressed that this act undermines Canadians’ constitutional right to free expression, guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.“Parliament is the beating heart of democracy,” Lantsman told the Commons. “It’s a stain on the state of our country that someone cannot access Parliament Hill because of an opinion they hold.”In past instances, Parliament Hill police have restricted entry based on subjective items, such as in 2009 when a visitor wearing an anti-war button was denied access. However, Lantsman and others argue that this latest incident represents a new level of ideological discrimination that requires immediate investigation.