Angus Reid poll finds strong support for Alberta pipelines to BC and Ontario

Most Canadians support proposed new pipelines from Alberta to British Columbia and Ontario, with economic benefits outweighing environmental concerns for many respondents, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll.The survey found 63% of Canadians support a proposed pipeline from Alberta to B.C., while 55% back a separate proposal championed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to move Alberta oil to Sarnia, Ont.Despite the majority support, the poll suggests public opinion remains fluid.Only 27% of Canadians said their support for the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline is firmly established, while another 33% said they currently support the project but could change their minds. Among opponents, 11% said they are firmly opposed, while another 10% indicated they could be persuaded to support the project.The Angus Reid Institute found economic arguments were the most persuasive case for building the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline.A majority of respondents, 55%, said reducing Canada's dependence on the U.S. energy market was a compelling reason to proceed, while 51% cited oil's importance to Canada's economy. Another 45% said the jobs the project would create were a convincing argument.Environmental concerns remained the strongest argument against the project.About 41% of Canadians said the country should focus instead on renewable energy, while 34% questioned whether the economic benefits would outweigh the costs of constructing another pipeline along the existing Trans Mountain corridor.Support was also strong in British Columbia, where pipeline proposals have historically faced significant opposition.The poll found 62% of British Columbians support the proposed Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline, while 40% said they were more receptive because the project would follow the existing Trans Mountain route rather than establish a new corridor..Canadians also appeared far more familiar with the western pipeline proposal than the Alberta-to-Ontario project.Nearly nine in 10 respondents (88%) said they had at least some knowledge of the proposed B.C. pipeline, with 27% saying they had followed it closely and another 60% saying they knew a little about it.By contrast, 41% said they had not heard of the proposed Alberta-to-Ontario pipeline.Support for the Ontario proposal was also driven primarily by economic considerations.The survey found 55% of Canadians were persuaded by the argument that the project would create jobs, while 52% cited oil's contribution to the Canadian economy.National unity ranked much lower as a motivating factor for either project.Only 13% of respondents said strengthening national unity was a compelling reason to support the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline, while 18% said the same about the Alberta-to-Ontario proposal.The findings come as pipeline expansion has re-emerged as a major political issue, with provincial leaders arguing new export routes are needed to diversify Canada's energy markets and reduce reliance on the United States.