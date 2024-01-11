Angus Reid raises personal concerns over Menzies arrest, Coutts Four

A high-profile Canadian pollster is publicly expressing strong opinions of his own regarding the arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies and the denial of bail to the Coutts Four.In a Wednesday post to Twitter ("X"), Angus Reid said the footage of the arrest was "damning" for the police, not Menzies."The video shows a damning picture of police behaviour. Freeland could at least have said something like 'quit bothering me' before the RCMP security guy acted like a thug when he assaulted Menzies. The bald cop and Freeland will wear this a lot longer than the hapless reporter," Reid said."One final comment on the Menzies issue. My concern is about police behaviour. Some of my readers think what happened was totally acceptable given Menzies past & affiliation with Rebel. I disagree. Look at the video and draw your own conclusion."On December 28, Reid also questioned the media silence on the seemingly indefinite incarceration of the Coutts 4 without bail."Has CBC has done a stellar job on Coutts? Last story I found was June 2023! The broader issue for me is about charter rights & innocence before proven guilty. I did not support the border blockade but two years in remand stuck me as excessive & demanding public scrutiny."When some commenters said Reid's opinion compromised trust that should be put in his polling, Reid replied,"WTF, this is my personal opinion. It has zero to do with the polling we carry out. When people can’t understand the difference they’re blocked for stupidity."Reid's profile blurb also reflects this sentiment. "This is my personal account where I express MY OWN opinions. Fine if you don’t agree with me but don’t disparage the polls we conduct."