ANIMAL ABUSE: Valleyview RCMP lay charges after more than 300 creatures rescued from distress

A northern Alberta animal rescue operation is facing serious criminal charges after RCMP say more than 300 animals were found living in dire conditions across two rural properties.Valleyview RCMP said they first received reports in September about animals possibly being kept in distress at In The Woods Animals Rescue, which operated sites in Marie Reine and the MD of Smoky River. Officers executed a search warrant on Oct. 28 with help from the Canadian Animal Task Force and the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.According to investigators, the animals were discovered in varying states of physical and mental distress, with many deprived of basic necessities such as veterinary care and humane living conditions. “What these animals experienced is simply not acceptable,” said RJ Bailot, Executive Director of the Canadian Animal Task Force. “We need stronger standards and real accountability when it comes to animal welfare.”.All were seized and relocated to safer environments with support from more than a dozen animal-welfare agencies across Alberta.Two women connected to the rescue — Sheryl Woods, 69, of Marie Reine, and Cheryl Bastien, 67, of the MD of Smoky River — have been charged with willful neglect of animals, causing unnecessary suffering, and permitting animals to be in distress. All charges fall under the Criminal Code or Alberta’s Animal Protection Act.Woods and Bastien were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Peace River on Dec. 15.“Animals are important to all of us,” said Const. Dayna Serafin, who thanked the numerous agencies and local volunteers who helped remove and rehome the animals. Serafin said coordinated efforts from more than 16 groups — along with support from Valleyview town councillor Ken Wittig and several local businesses — ensured the animals were immediately placed into safe environments where they are now receiving proper care..“Animal welfare organizations across the province are stretched thin, so we’re grateful so many were able to make space for even a few animals,” said Deanna Thompson, Executive Director of AARCS.“With a rescue operation of this size, it takes a village. We’d also like to thank the community of Valleyview for their support, including feeding our volunteers, providing a temporary holding space for animals, gassing up our vehicles, and much more.”