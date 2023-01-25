Dead whale

A decaying humpback whale on Haida Gwaii poses a public health risk, Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials warn.

 Courtesy Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Whale and Dolphin Conservation said it is cruel for Japanese whaling operator Kyodo Senpaku to attempt to increase whale meat consumption by selling it in unmanned vending machines. 

“Only a small but influential group of politicians and whaling industry stakeholders drive the country’s whaling interests,” said Whale and Dolphin Conservation campaigner Astrid Fuchs in a blog post. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

