Hacking group Anonymous said it has discovered a number of secret details about various Republican politicians.
“We gave you warnings,” said an Anonymous spokesperson in a video.
“We gave you time to adjust your actions to meet the wants and needs of the people.”
This is a message to the #GOP from #Anonymous Anonymous has a dark web database with right wing credentials and secrets TOS forbids us to post butMTG BoortzLauren Boebert blessed77#ClarenceThomas pornhub account and many more GOP shillsYou should have expected us pic.twitter.com/d2QIQmY1Iy— Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsUnited) April 8, 2023
In this time, Republicans have used their majorities in state legislatures to expel representatives. They have passed laws to inspect transgender children’s genitals.
The spokesperson went on to say Republicans “have overstepped, and now we can share what we did with that time.” He said Anonymous has produced a dark web database where information is posted to the world.
The database is called the Bin. He acknowledged Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) might recognize the passwords Boortz and Perewin7 because all of her information has been breached and posted on the Bin.
Anonymous posted information about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03). It has included information about United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's Pornhub account.
“Remember, human rights and civil rights are not negotiable,” said the spokesperson.
These revelations come after Thomas responded to a report detailing his failure to disclose luxury trips provided by a Republican megadonor on Friday — a possible violation of the law.
He said he had "always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines."
Regular trips were made by him on a private jet and yacht of American real estate giant Harlan Crow.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
