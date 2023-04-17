Anonymous said Fox News host Tucker Carlson might have called Musk while crying. It called conservative tears “beautiful.”
It published what it says is a book of people who travelled on American financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.
The dossier includes people’s phone numbers, emails, and addresses. Some of the names in the dossier include American comedian Alec Baldwin, Forbes CEO Steve Forbes and his daughter Sabina, and members of the Trump family.
Anonymous said Poilievre should know it has not forgotten him.
“Poilievre, we are not the tolerant left you are used to,” it said.
Another since-removed tweet saw it denounce him for voting against excess profit and wealth taxes and eliminating stock option loopholes.
“You are the very machine you claim to be against,” it said.
Anonymous said some people are telling it to be quieter, not call anyone out, and be more tolerant. Its response is no.
It concluded by saying being tolerant of hatred is “what us got us here.”
“This is not the left you grew up with,” it said.
Anonymous said on April 8 it had discovered a number of secret details about various Republican politicians.
“We gave you warnings,” said an Anonymous spokesperson.
The spokesperson went on to say Republicans “have overstepped, and now we can share what we did with that time.” He said Anonymous has produced a dark web database where information is posted to the world.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Sounds like the gov;s in power are doing damage control to sway our thinking once again...anybody can start an account and fill it full of whatever...usually with a purpose in mind..
Probably the truth of the matter....one way or another.
...we are not the tolerant left you are used to,” it said...
That sounds like a threat.
