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Another four recall campaigns fail to reach needed signatures

Four more Alberta recall campaigns have gone down the drain after failing to meet the required signatures to proceed.
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Abpoli
Mickey Amery
Ron Wiebe
Recall
Recall Petition
Justin Wright
#abpoli
recall petition fails
recall fails for mickey amery
Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk

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