Another four recall campaigns fail to reach needed signatures

Four more Alberta recall campaigns have gone down the drain after failing to meet the required signatures to proceed.One of the failed recall campaigns targeted UCP MLA for Calgary-Cross, Mickey Amery, also the Minister of Justice, whose recall petition only got 491 signatures out of the more than 9,000 needed."Yes, we have failed to reach our goal with this petition, but I believe what we have accomplished is way more important. We have come together as neighbours, we have found new friends, and started some very important conversations," stated Sead Tokalic, the recall applicant, on Facebook.Another failed petition targeted UCP MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, Justin Wright, which got a bit over 2,000 of the over 13,000 needed..Holly Turnbull stated she issued the petition because Wright failed to represent participants.A recall petition for UCP MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, is another that failed, getting over 1,000 out of the more than 14,000 needed. On why Edwin Laarz, the petition's applicant, initiated it, he says Armstrong-Homeniuk was unresponsive to constituents, and cited UCP's support for the notwithstanding clause back in October, which forced Alberta teachers back to work after an almost month long strike. Lastly, a recall petition against UCP MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, Ron Wiebe, has also failed, getting under 300 signatures — missing the mark of the more than 11,000 signatures. .The petition's applicant, Deborah Harris, stated she began the petition because Wiebe voted to use the notwithstanding clause on Alberta teachers.