Two Calgary lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Jay Cameron, left, and President John Carpay, right, face charges connected to the surveillance of the Manitoba Court of King's Bench chief justice.
Courtesy Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
Former Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) litigation director Jay Cameron was taken into custody by Calgary police on a Canada-wide warrant for charges authorized by the Manitoba Prosecution Service on Wednesday.
Cameron has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant and attempt to obstruct justice, according to a Thursday press release.
The release said Cameron was released on an order by a judicial justice of the peace. It said investigators do not anticipate any additional arrests.
JCCF President John Carpay was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice on December 30 after admitting he ordered the following of the top Manitoba judge and other government officials at the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
The war against and persecution of conservatives continues to increase by the left wing extremists who are currently in political power.
Manitoba is such a cucknprovince
Looks like they are taking lessons from Jason Kenney's play book.
They soon will be coming to kill anyone who even disagrees with Trudeau
This is Canada in 2023
Soon they will start killing people? Ummm, last I checked this illegitimate regime is killing people for being sick and depressed. They are also castrating boys and giving hysterectomies and mastectomies to underage children with mental health problems. How much more insane and sickening can it get? They will find a way because they are commie scum!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.