Another MLA recall falls short in Alberta with speculation no one signed petition

CALGARY — Another Alberta recall petition has gone down the drain, as Nathan Neudorf, MLA for Lethbridge-East and Minister of Infrastructure, has dodged the recall bullet.The petition was formally launched in November, with Ryan Tanner as the petition's applicant.The number of signatures needed to trigger a referendum was 13,207, and the deadline for signature collection was Monday.Reported by CTV News, it appears Tanner has made little effort to collect signatures, and has not been successful in collecting the amount needed. .It is unclear how many people have been able to sign the petition — if any effort was made at all.The Western Standard has failed to hear back from the only contact found for the petition, which is speculated to be Tanner's. Multiple media outlets, including CTV News, Bridge City News, and Lethbridge News Now, have also tried to contact Tanner to no avail. “Well, it definitely has been somewhat frustrating," said Barb Phillips, a member of the Lethbridge Raging Grannies, who attempted to sign the petition."Although legally there was a petition put out by Ryan Tanner and some alleged accomplices, it went nowhere as far as we know.".Tanner originally filed the petition claiming Neudorf demonstrated an "inability to meet the needs, desires, and expectations of those he represents."Tanner claimed Neudorf's "recent voting activity" demonstrated this inability.Neudorf responded to the claim, stating he respects the democratic process but believes "recall legislation was designated for cases of serious misconduct, not policy disagreements."There were rumors Neudorf attempted to sabotage his own recall, but there has not been any evidence to confirm this, with Neudorf denying the speculation. .The official number of signatures were collected will be announced within 28 days of the submission deadline. Just last week, two other recall petitions failed.This included UCP MLA for Grande Prairie, Nolan Dyck, and the recall for MLA of Spruce Grove-Stony Plain and Minister of Children and Family Services, Searle Turton, being withdrawn.