ANOTHER ONE: Recall vote on Airdrie MLA announced by Elections Alberta

A second member of the Alberta legislature is facing a recall petition.A recall campaign has been issued for MLA Angela Pitt, confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure at a legislature committee on Monday.According to City View Airdrie, McClure did not provide details as to why the applicant submitted the petition, but said signature collection may start Wednesday. Pitt's riding is in Airdrie East, and she also serves as the Deputy Speaker and the Chair of Committee..According to the Facebook group "Recall Angela Pitt," the man reportedly behind the petition is Derek Keenan, who organized a GoFundMe to recall Pitt early October but has since paused donations. Keenan is currently the principal at W.H. Croxford High School in Airdrie. The recall petition will have until early February to collect just under 15,000 signatures. This comes after a recall petition for Education Minister MLA Demetrios Nicolaides was approved and submitted for signatures in late October..Elections Alberta has not yet published the recall petition on their website, so the official applicant is still not available. McClure also requested an additional $13.5 million in budget funding, stating the cost of managing these petitions requires more staff and resources.