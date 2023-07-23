Indigenous people

Music and dance was part of the events at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Thompson, MB, in 2022. 

 Courtesy Walther Bernal/CBC

Ontario, along with five other provinces, will now officially observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a public sector holiday, as ruled by a labour arbitrator. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this observance on Sept. 30 will result in the most extensive shutdown to date, as mandated by a bill passed in the Parliament in 2021.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Zak007
Zak007

Let's just give them permanent holiday - YOU'RE FIRED!!! We wouldn't miss them that much. Most of them are leaches on the system anyway. Lots of useless paper pushers, who would not be able to work anywhere else , because of the very bad attitude, and poor work ethics. Actually, if we cut the public sector in half, nobody would even noticed.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Do we all get paid to celebrate Toffino Surfing Day? Or just the public leaches?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Just public leaches, and soon it will be a “pride month” holiday. Public sector unions will be off all year, with pay of course.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.