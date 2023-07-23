Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Ontario, along with five other provinces, will now officially observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a public sector holiday, as ruled by a labour arbitrator.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this observance on Sept. 30 will result in the most extensive shutdown to date, as mandated by a bill passed in the Parliament in 2021.
“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a holiday within each of the holiday provisions of the collective agreements,” wrote arbitrator Christopher Albertyn.
“It ought to have been granted as a paid holiday in 2022.”
The ruling came on complaints by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Association of Law Officers and other provincial public sector unions that were denied the federal holiday last year.
Union contracts had since 1977 used standard language that granted employees a day off with pay on recognized statutory holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving and “any special holiday as proclaimed by the Governor General.”
Parliament in 2021 passed Bill C-5 An Act to Amend the Bills of Exchange Act to declare Sept. 30 a federal holiday in tribute to residential school children.
Overtime and paid leave for federally-regulated employers cost $388.9 million annually, by an official estimate.
The Government of Ontario claimed that Bill C-5 was signed into law and not “proclaimed by the Governor General,” so it should not be applicable.
However, Arbitrator Albertyn dismissed this argument.
“The notion of a difference between royal assent and proclamation is novel and interesting, but it is hardly the stuff of common knowledge and experience among those negotiating collective agreements,” wrote Albertyn.
“They were labour relations representatives entering into an agreement to cover what would happen if a new holiday were declared by the government.”
British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador are among the other provinces that have officially designated Sept. 30 as a public sector holiday.
According to research conducted by the Privy Council Office in 2022, indigenous Canadians have “mixed feelings” towards the holiday.
“While participants felt it was important for indigenous voices to be heard and that this provided a valuable platform for survivors of the historic Residential School system and their loved ones, a number had mixed feelings,” said a report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
First Nations focus groups complained “the burden to educate often fell on indigenous individuals themselves at a great deal of personal time and effort.”
The First Nations said using the money for more urgent needs would be wiser.
“Few could recall any recent actions taken by the Government of Canada specifically related to ensuring access to clean drinking water,” said Canadians’ Views.
Other things they were immediately worried about were housing, not having access to high-speed internet, crime rates, and “a strained relationship with law enforcement.”
