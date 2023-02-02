The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) laid criminal charges in “historical sexual assaults with faith-based affiliations” in connection with the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA), formerly the Christian Centre Academy.
The SPS press release said the original police report was filed in August 2022 about alleged sexual assaults between 2008 and 2012.
Aaron Benneweis, 46, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority.
On January 31, Benneweis turned himself in to the SPS and was arrested, processed, and released with conditions. His first court appearance is March 13.
The SPS Interpersonal Violence Section did the investigation.
Currently, there's a $25 million class action lawsuit against members of the LCA school staff, with allegations of abuse, including exorcisms, solitary confinement, and paddling.
Caitlin Erikson, the first alleged LCA student who came forward, posted on social media she knew the former coach and his reputation. She indicated that the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board was investigating the students allegations and hired an investigator.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
