Another violent sex offender released on the streets of Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a public warning concerning the release of David Adams, a convicted violent sexual offender, with reasonable grounds to believe he poses a significant risk of committing another violent offence within the community. Adams will be residing in Edmonton following his release from jail and is currently under the supervision of the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service. Adams has a disturbing history as a sexual offender, known for using the internet to lure young teenagers and approaching random young female victims in public, making inappropriate requests, and exposing himself.To mitigate potential risks, Adams is subject to several court-ordered conditions, including:Approved Residence: Adams must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and is prohibited from changing his address without written approval.Curfew: A daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been imposed, unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.Travel Restrictions: Adams is restricted from traveling out of the City of Edmonton without prior written approval from his supervisor.Personal Relationships: He is prohibited from entering into any personal or romantic relationship with a person who is a guardian of children under the age of 16 without written approval from his supervisor.Residents are urged to report any potential breaches of these conditions by Adams to the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. In 2016, he was convicted on five counts of child luring, four counts of sexual contact with a child. He's also been convicted for distributing and selling child pornography, criminal harassment and threats to cause death or bodily harm.He also has also been banned for life from owning firearms.It was only in October when EPS first warns Adams was out of jail. He breached his conditions shortly after and was quickly arrested.