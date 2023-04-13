Anthony Furey
Courtesy Furey for Mayor

Toronto mayoral candidate Anthony Furey said he will halt the planned creation of two new drug injection sites and redirect resources into treatment facilities.

“People see what’s happening in Vancouver and San Francisco, and they don’t want it to happen here,” said Furey in a Wednesday press release.

fpenner
fpenner

Never heard of him. As much as I don’t care for Chris Sky I hope he wins.

