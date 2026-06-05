Anthropic co-founder warns society needs AI guardrails before it's too late

The co-founder of the AI company, Anthropic, says humans may want to stop while they're ahead in terms of AI's capabilities lest AI begin to work on its own terms. "You want the option to be able to take your foot off the gas and put your foot on the brake," stated Jack Clark to BBC Newsnight."Right now, it's like the AI industry has a gas pedal, but it doesn't have a brake pedal."Clark warned AI is reaching a point where it could begin developing without human input — government policy, he says, would help restrict AI from getting more powerful, which would have broader implications for society..Anthropic's large language model (LLM), Claude, is already operating with 80% of its code written by AI itself — if this reaches 100%, developers will have made a "choice" that could have "huge implications.""The world needs to do some thinking and we need to eventually develop some new regulations that allow us to be confident in these systems," stated Clark.Clark added these regulations would ease such worries, so those in charge of the software would not have to be relied upon to look out for the best interests of society."Society's response was to come up with a sensible policy and regulatory framework that gave people confidence in oil and the benefits that oil could provide to the world, and meant that you didn't have to worry about the personalities of the people leading the companies."."That's clearly where we end up here."Anthropic, an American company, recently saw the announcement of a Trump administration executive order on Tuesday on AI innovation. The order states it will be working with the AI industry to advance its cybersecurity through AI applications like Anthropic's AI coding software, Mythos.It also states its position on unrestricted research and innovation in AI.