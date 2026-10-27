Anthropic’s IPO filing cautions AI could pose risks to humanity

Anthropic's introduction to the stock market has been a part of some controversy, due to its warning to prospective stock owners AI poses risks to humanity.As reported by the Daily Mail, Anthropic, which operates the chatbot Claude, has opened itself up to becoming a public company, filing for an IPO this Monday, with a valuation tipped at $2 trillion.Its IPO documents include a pitch deck to possible stock market owners, presenting in detail several moral and philosophical dilemmas one would not expect from a Wall Street document.The company writes several warnings about the technology, such as one just below colourful graphics of a cell, a fossil, and a globe.."We believe that AI is one of the most consequential technologies in human history," it starts out, acknowledging the countless AI warnings circulating in the news of late. Anthropic then goes on to claim these consequences might not all be a bad thing."If managed well, it [AI] could rapidly accelerate scientific innovation, greatly increase economic growth rates, bring cures for major diseases within reach, and solve problems that have resisted generations of human effort," wrote Anthropic.It also explains it is in their interest to keep AI safe and secure since the contrary would pose risks to the value of its company..Though it does warn of other risks the technology poses."Sufficiently advanced AI systems could, if not developed, deployed, and operated with appropriate safeguards, oversight, and security measures, pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," it warns."To build AI is to harness cognition itself, and anything so powerful can be used for ill as well as good," state Anthropic's six founders to stock owners."Anthropic is a deeply values-driven organization, founded in large part to help the world realize AI's benefits and avoid its dangers."This is a reference to the reason Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, abruptly left OpenAI, where he worked until 2020..Amodei left the company after trust broke down at the management level over disagreements about AI safety and governance.This is what pushed Amodei to set up his own company with his sister Daniela in 2021.The document continues to list further risk factors which plague the development of AI, including misuse, loss of control, authoritarian abuse, and economic disadvantage."Authoritarian governments may use AI to create high-tech surveillance states, deepen repression, and make themselves much more difficult to dislodge," it states.."AI can be misused by those who wish to do harm, for example to conduct cyberattacks or to design biological weapons."Relatted to this, Anthropic's boss says the company already shut down "regular" attempts by bad actors to misuse its AI chatbots — including when the Houthi terrorist group used Claude to build ballistic missiles earlier this year.With this news, Amodei issued a warning about what may happen if AI starts working on its own without any humans controlling it."[This] could be a global security threat of the first order," he stated..Amodei also commented that he is aware that many jobs will be wiped out due to the AI boom, causing mass economic disruption, "similar to what has happened with previous technologies... but greater in magnitude."Though Anthropic's IPO has some doom and gloom in its documents, it's also filled with some positive notes regarding AI's benefits to humanity."In California, Claude is helping to shorten the lines at the DMV, and to better serve people on Medicaid. In the United Kingdom, it is helping job seekers find their way through government services."It also says the technology can "accelerate the rate of progress in biology and medicine, potentially curing diseases that havv\\e plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, rare genetic diseases, and the major infectious diseases.".It also suggests that gene editing using AI tools is on the horizon."We have started to directly make biological discoveries with Claude: among them is the discovery of a molecular machine that might have the potential to be developed into a novel biotechnology tool, perhaps for gene editing.""We hope you will see it as an opportunity to be part of something greater. The advent of machine intelligence is one of the seminal moments in human history.""We have a rare opportunity to shape it for the better," it concludes.