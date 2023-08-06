Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Wilberforce Project (TWP) is speaking out against a bylaw restricting the distribution of flyers showing ultrasounds of mammals.
“This bylaw, which deals with important constitutional questions, was passed with irresponsible haste and without any meaningful public consultation, so why are we surprised that the result is this wacky?” said TWP Executive Director Stephanie Fennelly in a press release.
“The town council passed the bylaw without conducting a legal review of the proposed bylaw.”
The Town of Strathmore passed a bylaw restricting the distribution of flyers containing photos of unborn mammals on July 26. Distributing a single postcard with an ultrasound image of a kitten is now punishable with fines of up to $3,000.
TWP said the bylaw was proposed to restrict anti-abortion organizations from distributing their flyers. However, the bylaw defines images of a fetal mammal, restricting a broader audience than its intended target.
When asked if the bylaw interferes with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Town of Strathmore’s administrator said it did not do a legal review on it.
Fennelly said what is most alarming about the bylaw is it shows Strathmore town council “believes it can regulate what opinions the citizens of Strathmore can have.”
“Strathmore's Town Council ought to spend more time learning how to draft a bylaw and less time regulating the beliefs of their citizens,” said Fennelly.
Calgary city council approved an amendment to the community standards bylaw to protect people from viewing graphic images of fetuses when delivered to their homes in May.
Just ignore the courts and work around them
They are laughably corrupt and worthless
They have become fascist enforcers of whatever politically correct evil lunatic idea Trudeau tells them to enforce
We don’t have objective rule of law in Canada anymore
We have banana republic corruption
Pictures of aborted fetuses are harmful but real life male genitalia swinging in childrens faces is not. Go figure.
Sounds like an excellent case to set legal precedent on free speech.
