The Wilberforce Project (TWP) is speaking out against a bylaw restricting the distribution of flyers showing ultrasounds of mammals. 

“This bylaw, which deals with important constitutional questions, was passed with irresponsible haste and without any meaningful public consultation, so why are we surprised that the result is this wacky?” said TWP Executive Director Stephanie Fennelly in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just ignore the courts and work around them

They are laughably corrupt and worthless

They have become fascist enforcers of whatever politically correct evil lunatic idea Trudeau tells them to enforce

We don’t have objective rule of law in Canada anymore

We have banana republic corruption

D&J
D&J

Pictures of aborted fetuses are harmful but real life male genitalia swinging in childrens faces is not. Go figure.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Sounds like an excellent case to set legal precedent on free speech.

