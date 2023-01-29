Racial segregation

Negro drinking at "Colored" water cooler in streetcar terminal, Oklahoma City, OK. 

 Courtesy Russell Lee/Wikimedia Commons

The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) has asked for the racially-segregated performance at the National Arts Centre (NAC) to be cancelled. 

“Since 2016, National Arts Centre has received $235m from taxpayers—none of whom want to fund segregation,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Saturday tweet. 

