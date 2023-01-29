The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) has asked for the racially-segregated performance at the National Arts Centre (NAC) to be cancelled.
“Since 2016, National Arts Centre has received $235m from taxpayers—none of whom want to fund segregation,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Saturday tweet.
Ontario chapter of the Foundation Against Racism & Intolerance @fairforall_org has put out a statement regarding the racially segregated theatrical performance at @CanadasNAC. Since 2016, National Arts Centre has received $235m from taxpayers—none of whom want to fund segregation pic.twitter.com/FwfVR65SOl
“But I'm sure other races will get their turn,” said Kay.
Canada's National Arts Centre, @CanadasNAC, is now hosting racially segregated shows. This one is only for blacks. But I'm sure other races will get their turn. (From what I can tell, members of all races can use the same water fountains, bathrooms, etc)https://t.co/OmL7qmVyqdpic.twitter.com/onPbJ0P3VY
The NAC said the performance of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris on February 17 will welcome an all-black identifying audience to experience and enjoy the show.
Kay included a photo of FAIR’s statement with his tweet, which starts off with it saying it objects to “the tax-payer funded National Arts Centre re-invigorating segregation in theatre through the inauguration of ‘black out’ performances.”
“We call on the National Arts Centre to honour the legacy of Viola Desmond by making it clear that all human beings are welcome in the theatre at every performance,” said FAIR.
The advocacy group went on to say it is “good that many theatres across the country are giving thought to how they can tell the widest variety of stories.” It said people benefit from considering a number of viewpoints and hearing experiences other than their own.
The NAC’s financial statement from 2021-2022 said it has received about $235 million in funding from the Canadian government since 2016.
The statement encouraged FAIR members to write to the NAC, their MP, and Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez to express their feelings on the matter.
“Respectful sharing of culture and perspective can strengthen our democracy and lead to a stronger social fabric for all of us,” said FAIR.
“Government-funded segregation does the opposite.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
