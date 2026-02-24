Anti gun-grab demonstration to be held Saturday in Quebec City

A protest against the federal government's gun-grab program is set to take place Saturday in Quebec City, with gun rights activists planning the protests due to what they call an unfair program against law-abiding gun owners. The demonstration will take place outside the Quebec National Assembly building in downtown Quebec City.Quebec is the only province in Canada to have signed the formal agreement to assist in the coordination of the federal gun 'buyback' program, making the provincial capital an apt location for a protest.The program has been widely viewed as a failure, with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland rejecting the program outright, with every other provinces and territory refusing to participate, bar Quebec. "STAND IN QUEBEC. SHAPE THE OUTCOME. IF QUEBEC SAYS NO —IT ENDS HERE," a poster promoting the event from the National Firearms Association reads. "Let us be clear: this so-called “buyback” confiscation program has failed before it has even begun," the message underneath the poster reads, "It has failed because it does not address real crime. It has failed because criminals will not participate, and in fact, are unable to — this program is ONLY for legal vetted owners, and it has failed because the vast majority of provinces and territories have either already rejected it outright or refused to cooperate.".Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Public Safety, has said that the program is meant to only target "firearms designed for war, for killing people."Anandasangaree has also accused firearm lobbyist for spreading "misinformation" in relation to what the program actually entails.