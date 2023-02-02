Islamophobia

Amira Elghawaby has apologized for calling all Quebecers "Islamophobes." 

 Courtesy Simon Gohier/CBC

Québec has a “fixation on religious minorities” while Black Muslim women live in fear “out West,” cabinet’s inclusion advisor said in public remarks last spring. Amira Elghawaby, the $191,000-a year Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, said she herself was targeted by a truck driver in her Ottawa neighbourhood.

“In Québec, I think it’s really important that we highlight that this fixation on religious minorities in that province and specifically that disproportionate impact on visibly Muslim women creates the idea there is something wrong with women like myself who wear the head scarf,” Elghawaby testified last June 20 at the Senate human rights committee, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

An individual that sees racism everywhere she looks is the worst person to appoint to work to resolve it. Shinning a light on a problem doesn't solve it - instead the issue goes into the darkness and grows exponentially in resentment.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I look forward to this Trudeau appointee investigating and chastising any mosque that does not openly display the pride flag and allow transsexuals to use the girls washroom

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I doubt that we will ever be able to explain to the multiple religous/minority/marginalized communities the following:

The modern world is NOT RESPONSIBLE for the social, cultural, intellectual or economic evolution THAT DID NOT TAKE PLACE DURING THE PAST 5-20 MILLION YEARS OF HUMANOID EVOLUTION.....

Countries like Canada have invited you in, and we've respected your right to follow your religious/cultural beliefs so long as you and your community did not break the laws of the land....

However, please, please understand...your beliefs and cultural practices are your own responsibility.

You have NO RIGHT TO CRITIQUE OR DEMAND WE FOLLOW YOUR BELIEFS....

If your civilization had achieved scientific/cultural heights, you wouldn't have wanted to migrate to the west.......But here you are.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Then she quickly apologized because Trudeau is afraid of losing votes in PQ.

It’s all drama.

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

Another completely unnecessary and certainly overpaid position. We don't have an Islamophobia problem... we have a problem with Islamic extremist people who believe in archaic religious law that requires them to hate the West and to kill as many of us as possible. That's not an irrational phobia, it's a fact.

Report Add Reply

