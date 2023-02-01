Anti Quebec
Courtesy of CBC News

The Liberal government's new anti-Islamophobia representative, Amira Elghawaby, apologized Wednesday for her previous remarks about Quebecers holding anti-Muslim sentiment.

"I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec, and this is what I am going to express to Mr. Blanchet," Elghawaby said before a meeting with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.)

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I wouldn't attach much credence to that apology. Isn't it okay to lie in the name of islam? Talika or something like that?

Report
G K
G K

"Anti-Islamophobia representative Elghawaby apologizes for comments about Quebecers"

Of course she did. her $300k/yr of taxpayer money depended on it.

Report
guest50
guest50

Religion, like sexuality belongs at home. Legally consenting adults can do/believe what they want in the privacy of their homes and bedrooms.

Ms. Elghawaby didn't appear to get the memo...(and I doubt she would actually read it if she did...).

Free people have the inalienable right to decide what type of society they want.

AND, oh gee whiz, that society might not want to incorporate your beliefs/cultural practices.......

Report

