"Anti-Islamophobia representative Elghawaby apologizes for comments about Quebecers"

The Liberal government's new anti-Islamophobia representative, Amira Elghawaby, apologized Wednesday for her previous remarks about Quebecers holding anti-Muslim sentiment.
"I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec, and this is what I am going to express to Mr. Blanchet," Elghawaby said before a meeting with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.)
Elghawaby said she understood the way her words hurt the people of Quebec and that she had been listening "very carefully."
Elghawaby came under fire for several comments she made in op-eds for the Toronto Star, CBC and Ottawa Citizen. Among many things, she said a decade of Stephen Harper as prime minister was "perhaps more hurtful" than 9/11, that middle-class Canadians never experienced inequity, that public schools should have Muslim prayer since “parents of these children pay taxes," and that "we don’t need Canada Day."
Quebecers were outraged after a 2019 Ottawa Citizen column emerged, where Elghawaby and former Canadian Jewish Congress CEO Bernie Farber said Québec legislators tried to “bully others” and “curb religious freedoms in the name of so-called state neutrality.” She added the legislators were “out to gain votes off the backs of vulnerable minorities."
The column focused on Quebec's controversial Bill 21, which bans provincial public servants from wearing religious symbols, such as hijabs. The bill has been interpreted by some as targeting Muslims.
"I believe she does not know Quebec," Blanchet said of Elghawaby on Wednesday.
"She does not know our history and I will be pleased as a citizen, as a party leader and as an anthropologist, to discuss Quebec history with her."
Jean-François Roberge, Quebec's minister responsible for the French language, said while he was glad Elghawaby apologized, "she still has to resign."
Earlier in the week, Roberge said Elghawaby had been "overcome by an anti-Quebec sentiment," and had tried to "justify her hateful comments."
Last Friday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) also called for Elghawaby to resign.
“These comments are unacceptable and divisive, and it is incredible knowing this person had made these comments, that Justin Trudeau would never the less appoint her to a position supposedly meant to fight racism," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
I wouldn't attach much credence to that apology. Isn't it okay to lie in the name of islam? Talika or something like that?
"Anti-Islamophobia representative Elghawaby apologizes for comments about Quebecers"
Of course she did. her $300k/yr of taxpayer money depended on it.
Religion, like sexuality belongs at home. Legally consenting adults can do/believe what they want in the privacy of their homes and bedrooms.
Ms. Elghawaby didn't appear to get the memo...(and I doubt she would actually read it if she did...).
Free people have the inalienable right to decide what type of society they want.
AND, oh gee whiz, that society might not want to incorporate your beliefs/cultural practices.......
