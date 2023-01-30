Islamophobia

Amira Elghawaby has been appointed Canada's first representative to combat Islamophobia.

A decade of Stephen Harper as Prime Minister was more "perhaps more hurtful" than 9/11, a federal inclusion advisor suggested in a 2015 newspaper column. Amira Elghawaby, in other commentaries, complained middle-class Canadians never experienced inequity and advocated for Muslim prayer in public schools since “parents of these children pay taxes.”

“Why are you taking my opinion editorials out of context?” Elghawaby told Blacklock’s Reporter on Friday. Elghawaby last Thursday was appointed Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia at an undisclosed salary. “She will help advance respect for equity, inclusion and diversity,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) said at the time.

