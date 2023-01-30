A decade of Stephen Harper as Prime Minister was more "perhaps more hurtful" than 9/11, a federal inclusion advisor suggested in a 2015 newspaper column. Amira Elghawaby, in other commentaries, complained middle-class Canadians never experienced inequity and advocated for Muslim prayer in public schools since “parents of these children pay taxes.”
“Why are you taking my opinion editorials out of context?” Elghawaby told Blacklock’s Reporter on Friday. Elghawaby last Thursday was appointed Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia at an undisclosed salary. “She will help advance respect for equity, inclusion and diversity,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) said at the time.
Elghawaby in an October 22, 2015 column in the Globe & Mail celebrated Trudeau’s election by calling his predecessor worse for Muslims than the World Trade Centre terror attacks. “Whether it was making sweeping generalizations about an entire faith, claiming that ‘Islamicism’ was the greatest threat facing Canada, or suggesting Canadian mosques could be harbouring radical extremists, a decade of Stephen Harper changed perceptions about Canadian Muslims in deeper and perhaps more hurtful ways than even the aftermath of 9/11,” she wrote.
Elghawaby in a separate Feb. 26, 2020 column in the Toronto Star wrote: “If this country’s conservative movement is to build any kind of momentum, it must unequivocally distance itself from those peddling in hatred and division.”
“In 2015 former Conservative leader Stephen Harper did his level best to stir up xenophobia with discriminatory policies around face veils, barbaric cultural practices and relentless stigmatization of Canadian Muslims,” wrote Elghawaby. “And he lost that election.”
In a separate column published Aug. 19, 2017 by the Globe, Elghawaby complained of difficulty in “trying to make others understand” social justice issues. “All too often we discover many fellow Canadians are either ambivalent or oppose efforts outright because they likely have never experienced the inequity being addressed or could simply not ever imagine enduring it,” she wrote.
“When governments and political parties are mostly concerned with wooing middle and upper class voters it is small wonder there is less focus on more niche social justice issues,” wrote Elghawaby.
The Prime Minster’s Office has declined to say whether it scrutinized newspaper clippings prior to appointing Elghawaby. “We will follow up,” said Alison Murphy, press secretary.
“Well, I sure don’t agree with her words,” Trudeau told reporters Friday. “I expect her to clarify. The reality is she has an important job to do and to build bridges.”
Elghawaby in an Oct. 20, 2017 column in the Ottawa Citizen said Québec legislators tried to “bully others” and “curb religious freedoms in the name of so-called state neutrality.” They were “out to gain votes off the backs of vulnerable minorities,” she wrote.
In a separate July 27, 2011 National Post column Elghawaby advocated for Muslim prayer rooms in public schools. “The parents of these children pay taxes, so it seems odd the message they’re hearing is that faith is off limits in a public system,” she wrote.
Cabinet members appeared unaware of Elghawaby’s writings. Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen (York South—Weston, ON) told reporters she should explain herself. “I will have Ms. Elghawaby respond to your questions,” he said. “She can answer.”
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, QC) said he was troubled by the commentaries. “Well, it is worrying,” said Champagne. “I think she needs to think about those words.”
Elghawaby in other commentaries said the Queen should be deposed as head of state as “a symbol of racial oppression” (Toronto Star March 13, 2021), advocated elimination of July 1 observances since “we don’t need Canada Day” (Star June 30, 2021) and proposed disarming police. “Why should we accept the premise that every police officer must carry a weapon?” wrote Elghawaby (Star April 21, 2021).
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
