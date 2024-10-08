WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators burn Canadian flags in Vancouver

Anti-Israel demonstrators in Vancouver capped off an evening of celebrating the one year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack by burning Canadian flags.Attendees desecrated numerous flags, tossing their smouldering remains to the ground and stomping on them..The flag burning began as demonstrators returned to the Art Gallery after circling the downtown core. As police watched, a man laid a flag on the ground before setting it on fire and walking away. The blaze was quickly extinguished..In front of the crowd at the Art Gallery, a woman with a megaphone chanted, "Israel burn burn, Palestinians will return" as a group set another Canadian flag on fire before tearing it apart..Others soon joined in, igniting more flags and throwing them on the ground. Numerous attendees went out of their way to stomp on the remains..Try as one may, the flags were beyond repair.