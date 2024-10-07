Anti-Israel demonstrators in Vancouver declare 'we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas' on anniversary of October 7 attack

Anti-Israel demonstrators in Vancouver showed their true colours on the one year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack.They declared in no uncertain terms that, "we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas.".After listing a number of "resistance" groups that have existed in recent history, one speaker went on to say, "and yes, we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas."The crowd outside the Art Gallery cheered..She celebrated the fact that over the past year, demonstrations have wreaked havoc on cities across Canada and the world, bringing traffic to a standstill, disrupting trade, and otherwise impacting the lives of ordinary people..From the Art Gallery, demonstrators made their way down West Georgia St., chanting "long live the intifada" and "Palestine is for Palestinians alone," among other slogans..They proceeded to descend on the Vancouver headquarters of the CBC, scribbling messages such as "death to zionism" and "f*ck your lies" in chalk outside the main entrance.After heading back up Robson St., the group turned right onto Granville St. and ignited flares, sending plumes of smoke into the sky..On the way back to the Art Gallery, a woman with a megaphone shouted "Allahu Akbar," a chant which was echoed by those in the crowd..Once back, the woman who led most of the chants along the route once again praised the terrorists who carried out the October 7 attack, referring to the massacre as "brilliant and beautiful.""On this day, in the first 20 minutes of [the attack], 5,000 rockets hit straight to Tel Aviv," she said, as the crowd let out another whoop..Before the event ended, a number of demonstrators burned Canadian flags, tearing them apart and leaving the smouldering remains on the ground.