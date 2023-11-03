Anti-Israel Moxies employees no longer with chain

Four employees who cheered on the steps of a Toronto Moxies restaurant during an anti-Israel parade on October 21 are no longer working with the restaurant chain. After two weeks of discussions within the restaurant chain, Moxies said the employees who joined in the protest “are no longer working at Moxies,” according to B'nai Brith Canada. In video footage that circulated on social media following the incident, three female servers and a male manager clap, cheer, wave, jump up and down and film the pro-Palestine rally. Signs read “Free Palestine,” “To Stand with Palestine is to Stand with Humanity,” “Stop Funding Genocide,” “Western Media is Lying to You,” and other messaging urging people to “beware” of Allah and the “oppressed” followers who pray to him. .Moxies, on the receiving end of a heated backlash following the incident, posted an apology in the comments section of one post voicing a complaint. “We are deeply committed to a safe & respectful space for our team, guests & community. The actions of our employees do not reflect our company views,” Moxies wrote. “Participating in demonstrations is not permitted in uniform/on premises and is certainly not reflective of our corporate culture.”“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully & demonstrate empathy & sensitivity & can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched & appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved.”“Moxies condemns any forms of violence and our hearts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering and those in our communities who are hurting.”