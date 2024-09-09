Anti-Israel protestors target Trudeau outside Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo

Anti-Israel protestors descended on the Liberals' caucus retreat in Nanaimo, BC, making it clear they were very upset with Justin Trudeau.For over two hours, they stood and chanted outside the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in hopes that a member of parliament, or the prime minister himself, would address their demands that Canada stop arming Israel and that the state itself cease to exist..The group began with a chant of, "Say it loud, say it clear. We don't want Justin here.".Protestors then accused him of being complicit in what they referred to as a "genocide.".One of the organizers of the event said the idea that Israel should be allowed to defend itself was "laughable," and slammed Trudeau for supporting the sovereign nation's right as it continues to be bombarded with bombs launched by Hezbollah and Hamas..Not everyone was happy that anti-Israel protestors had used the time and space to draw attention to their issue of choice, given that the caucus was meeting to solve problems facing everyday Canadians, not focus on a war thousands of miles away."You'e not promoting Canada at all," one man lamented..The concerned citizen returned a short time later with signs that read, "Stop being a global humanitarian. Make Canada affordable again!" and displayed them in front of the protestors.In an interview with the Western Standard, he said people should have been out protesting to "improve the standard of life for Canadians.""This is the opposite of what I thought I would see," he added. "It breaks my heart; it makes me feel hopeless. I know that's not the right way to feel, but."The aforementioned organizer argued, however, that what happens in Gaza does directly impact Canadians because taxpayer dollars are at play, and because politicians often discuss the issue with the media and constituents.She vowed to return to the site of the retreat every night the Liberals will be in town..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.